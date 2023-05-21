3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City nightclub shooting

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a Kansas City nightclub, police said.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kansas City police responded to a call about shots fired at Klymax Lounge. When officers arrived, they found five adult victims, police said.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One of the dead victims was found outside the lounge while the second was found inside, according to police.

Three victims were taken to a local hospital, with one dying shortly after arriving, police said. One victim remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.