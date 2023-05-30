florida-news

3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says

May 30, 2023
posting


3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide.

KISSIMMEE, Fla.Three people were found dead inside a home in Kissimmee, Florida on Monday in what is believed to be the result of a murder-suicide, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park before 3 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman when to the home to check on her grandson, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters. When she walked inside the home she found her daughter, grandson, and another man, believed to be the daughter’s boyfriend, dead.

On Wednesday, OCSO identified the victims as Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and Walter Sterling Tedder, 11. The suspect was identified as Michael Beaubian Jr., 60.

Osceola sheriff describes murder-suicide at mobile home park

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said three people were found deceased inside a residence at a mobile home park believed to be the victims of a murder-suicide.

SKYFOX video showed multiple law enforcement vehicles within the community near N. Narcoosee and Boggy Creek roads.

Sheriff Lopez said it was likely the people had been dead for a day or more. 

“We’re waiting on the ME [Medical Examiner] to positively identify them… and give the exact cause of death,” he said Tuesday night.

Death investigation at Kissimmee mobile home community

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are responding to reports of a death at the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park in Kissimmee.

One neighbor told FOX 35 News that he was shocked to hear the news.

“She was a nice lady too. She never bothered nobody. She was always in her house, always said hi. She was really nice,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said there was no history of domestic violence at the house, and that it appeared the boyfriend had moved into the home in August.

Details on how the three people died was not immediately released.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram