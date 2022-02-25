3 downtown Dallas restaurants have been closed nearly two years. Will they reopen? How?

Downtown Dallas restaurants Wild Salsa, Dallas Fish Market and Dallas Chop House have been closed for nearly two years, ever since restaurant dining rooms were shut down in mid-March 2020 during the early reverberations of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost without exception, Dallas eateries that have remained closed for some 700 days aren’t coming back. But Nafees Alam, the CEO of parent company DRG Concepts, says his three shuttered downtown restaurants on Main Street are not dead.

They’re hibernating.

Wild Salsa, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Main Street in downtown Dallas, has been closed for nearly two years. But it’s not gone for good, the CEO says. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor)

“We are going to open everything back up,” Alam says. “We haven’t thrown in any towels. If we haven’t this far, I don’t think we will.”

By the time they’re each expected to reemerge — by mid- or late 2022 — all three restaurants will have been closed for well over two years.

Alam reminds customers that his fourth downtown Dallas restaurant, Chop House Burger, has remained open during the entire pandemic.

“I get tired of telling people, ‘Hey, we’re just taking a slow and steady approach,’” Alam says.

How does a restaurant survive on no income?

After the first year of the pandemic, an incredible 2,500 restaurants in North Texas closed. By the end of the second year, a representative from the Texas Restaurant Association estimates, 20% of restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth will have closed.

Alam knows Wild Salsa, Dallas Fish Market and Dallas Chop House are outliers. He has paid rent for 23 months on three restaurants that haven’t made a dime.

That would be enough to kill most restaurants within days or weeks. We asked: Doesn’t two years of rent, with no profit, hurt?

“Hurts is an understatement,” Alam says. “[But] if we open and the business is not there, it’s going to hurt even more.”

Dallas Fish Market in downtown Dallas has remained closed for two years due to the pandemic. Next door, its sibling restaurant Chop House Burger has been open the entire time. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor)

He offers a scenario: He hires good servers — which can be expensive — and they don’t make enough money in tips because the restaurant isn’t busy. They leave. He hires more staffers, but maybe they’re not as skilled.

“And the food suffers,” Alam says, “the service suffers. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Alam says the owner of the company has been generous and patient, which has been essential to the company’s survival. Hundreds of thousands of dollars from PPP grants have helped. And DRG Concepts has reopened a restaurant named Wicked Butcher in Fort Worth and continues to operate a Chop House Burger there, where they lean on those sales as a glimmer of hope.

Alam says the foot traffic in downtown Fort Worth is better than it is in Dallas, anyhow. He has operated restaurants in Fort Worth, Dallas and Fairview, and he says his toughest neighborhood is downtown Dallas. That was true even before the pandemic.

“We have been fighting this battle since 2006, when nobody was in downtown,” Alam says. “We love downtown Dallas, and we’re not about to give up on any of this.”

The interim president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. wasn’t available to talk about the state of downtown Dallas, but a back-to-work indicator from Kastle Systems shows a 47% office occupancy rate in Dallas. That’s for Dallas in general; a spokesman for DDI says it doesn’t have office occupancy statistics for downtown Dallas alone.

Reopening details

First, Alam plans to reopen Wild Salsa in Fairview, around May 2022. Wild Salsa Dallas would be next.

Nafees Alam, CEO of DRG Concepts, said in June 2021 that Wild Salsa would reopen. More than six months later, it isn’t back yet, but Alam maintains that the restaurant will live on. (Brandon Wade / Special Contributor)

Alam assents that the threat of COVID-19 won’t be gone, but he hopes he’s made an educated guess that downtown Dallas workers and dwellers will be ready to patronize neighboring restaurants by summer 2022.

Then Dallas Chop House, a steakhouse that likely would have suffered without downtown Dallas traffic, will be updated and remodeled, Alam says. He’s looking at July 2022 as a potential debut.

The last reopening will be the space housing Dallas Fish Market, Alam says.

“We knew downtown would have its ups and downs,” he says.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

All three DRG restaurants that are currently closed are on Main Street in downtown Dallas: Wild Salsa is at 1800 Main St., Dallas Chop House is at 1717 Main St., and Dallas Fish Market is at 1501 Main St.

Chop House Burger, which shares an address with Dallas Fish Market, is open.

Which other North Texas restaurants are closed but not dead?

One of the few restaurants we can name that’s been closed for two years during the pandemic is Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder. It’s been serving chicken-fried steak since 1948, and its owner says he’s not going to let this historic place die on his watch. But he’s also not ready to reopen it just yet. Read more about Ranchman’s here.

