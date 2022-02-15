3 firefighters injured after battling large fire at Kelley’s restaurant in League City, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Firefighters spent Valentine’s Day battling a large fire Monday night at Kelley’s restaurant in League City, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. as construction crews were on the roof of the restaurant, located at 1502 West Main St.

League City Fire Department requested multiple units to help battle the blaze.

Three firefighters, who came to assist, suffered minor injuries after a piece of faux beam fell on them when crews were pulling down the ceiling of the restaurant, officials said.

The blaze was doused just after 8 p.m., officials said.

All customers and employees were able to get out of the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.