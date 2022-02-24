3 firefighters injured in southeast Oak Cliff apartment explosion sue property, Atmos Energy

Three firefighters who were injured in a gas explosion at an apartment complex in southeast Oak Cliff last year have filed suit against the property and Atmos Energy.
Capt. Christopher Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald W. Hall and Officer Pauline Perez were critically injured while responding to a gas leak Sept. 29 at the Highland Hills Apartments in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive. A fourth firefighter, Officer Andrew Curtis, was injured but is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Firefighters could smell gas when they arrived, and the building exploded while they were investigating. Hundreds of people were displaced, and three were injured.
The explosion has since been linked to a domestic-violence shooting the night before.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Dallas County, names Atmos, property owner Mountain Creek Apartments and management companies Odin Properties and Odin Management as defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that they failed to properly monitor the complex’s natural-gas system or follow numerous safety requirements.
“As a result of years of ignoring safety, ignoring crime, and failing to comply with the minimum state and federal requirements, the Highland Hills Apartment complex and its gas system became a ticking time bomb waiting to explode,” attorney Brant J. Stogner said in a written statement. “While a bullet may have caused the gas leak, these defendants caused the explosion.”
Atmos and Odin Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.
The firefighters are seeking more than $1 million in damages to cover medical expenses and lost wages, as well as $100 million in punitive damages.
According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, 29-year-old Phillip Dankins shot into an apartment to which his girlfriend and her son had fled after an argument. The bullet ruptured a hose behind the stove, causing a gas leak, the affidavit says.
The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. Sept. 28, the affidavit says. Firefighters showed up at the complex around 10:20 a.m. the next day.
The lawsuit alleges that the property managers failed to investigate the leak in a timely manner, check to see whether any tenants were injured, shut the gas off or evacuate surrounding units.
The lawsuit also says the property managers did not inform responding firefighters that the gas had been leaking for more than 11 hours.
When the building exploded, Perez was inside the unit and Hall and Gadomski were outside trying to shut off the gas line. All three firefighters suffered second- and third-degree burns, required multiple surgeries and were hospitalized for several weeks.
All of the firefighters have been released from the hospital but require ongoing medical care, the lawsuit says.
An investigation by the Texas Railroad Commission found that the property used an unregistered master meter system that failed to meet required safety standards, documents show. According to the lawsuit, Atmos should have known about and corrected the situation.
Minimum safety standards that the apartments’ ownership and management did not meet include creating an emergency plan, performing regular preventative maintenance and installing equipment that would cut off gas automatically in the event of a leak, the lawsuit says.
Atmos workers returned to the apartments three months after the blast because the system was leaking, the lawsuit notes.
The lawsuit also says the property had been deemed a nuisance by the city because of persistent crime but that management failed to comply with safety requirements including increased security and controlled access to prevent trespassers.
Dankins is being held in the Dallas County jail on seven counts of deadly conduct related to the explosion. His total bail is set at $450,000 on those charges and several others, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.