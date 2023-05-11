Texas

3 injured in shooting in south Houston, police say

May 11, 2023
(*3*)Police investigate a shooting in south Houston

On Scene Media

Three other people had been injured past due Wednesday in south Houston when a person opened hearth on them after any person attempted to prevent him from beating his female friend, officers mentioned.

Officers round 10 p.m. replied to the 5000 block of Mallow Street after a choice a couple of shooting and located 3 other people with gunshot wounds, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, of the Houston Police Department, advised On Scene journalists. They had been taken to the medical institution with non-life threatening accidents.

Witnesses advised investigators a person used to be having an issue along with his female friend in the courtyard when he began assaulting her, Izaguirre mentioned. Another guy noticed the combat and attempted to prevent him.

The boyfriend then went to his automobile and were given a gun ahead of returning and shooting about 10 occasions, hanging 3 other people, Izaguirre mentioned. The guy then fled the scene.

