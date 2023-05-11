3 injured in shooting in south Houston, police say

(*3*)

Three other people had been injured past due Wednesday in south Houston when a person opened hearth on them after any person attempted to prevent him from beating his female friend, officers mentioned.

Officers round 10 p.m. replied to the 5000 block of Mallow Street after a choice a couple of shooting and located 3 other people with gunshot wounds, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, of the Houston Police Department, advised On Scene journalists. They had been taken to the medical institution with non-life threatening accidents.