3 June 1 cut candidates on the roster bubble

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles cut a load of big contracts since arriving. Here are three more candidates he could cut to free up cap space post June 1.
After a bad 2021 season, the Chicago Bears decided to clean house and get rid of general manger Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. At the conclusion of their search, the Bears hired Ryan Poles to be their new general manager. Poles was a highly sought after candidate this offseason, as he was a finalist for the New York Giants opening as well.
Poles has not wasted any time thus far into the offseason in freeing up money and freeing up cap space. Thus far, he has cut the likes of Eddie Goldman, Akiem Hicks, Nick Foles and Tarik Cohen.
Even though most of the huge contracts are gone, there are still opportunities for Poles to free up more money after June 1. Here are three cut candidates.
Bears cut candidates: Jeremiah Attaochu, OLB
Last year, the Bears signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year, $5.5 million contract by former general manager Ryan Pace. The linebacker only played in five games for Chicago last season due to suffering a torn pectoral muscle. In that span, Attaochu recorded two combined tackles and one quarterback hit.
With a new regime, that usually means they want their own personnel there. They already used a fifth round pick this year on Miami of Ohio defensive end Dominique Robinson.
By releasing Attaochu from his deal after June 1, they would free up $2.45 million in cap space, per Spotrac.
