3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 130-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz misplaced, 130-103, to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Friday evening in the first of 2 immediately video games in OKC sooner than heading out for the remainder of a six-game street shuttle.
Here are 3 keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The Jazz dedicated 26 turnovers, which the Thunder transformed into 32 issues. From offensive fouls and stepping out of bounds, to dangerous passes and sloppy performs, the Jazz may just now not regulate the basketball on Friday.
- While the Jazz had been having hassle getting pictures to fall early on, the Thunder had been lights it up from deep and had been getting such a lot of extra possessions off Jazz turnovers that the Jazz began to fall right into a hollow. The Thunder completed the evening capturing 50% general on 104 makes an attempt from the box whilst the Jazz shot 48.7% on simply 78 makes an attempt.
- Though the Thunder had been short-handed in opposition to the Jazz, Lu Dort’s protection in opposition to Lauri Markkanen brought about numerous issues, and on the different finish Dort completed with a truly environment friendly 19 issues to move with 4 steals.
