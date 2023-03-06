3 killed, 1 hurt in mass shooting; victim’s 17-year-old boyfriend in custody

The suspect was once “quickly identified” and brought into custody Sunday night time.

A 17-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot 4 folks, together with a woman he was once courting, in a “home invasion” in Bolingbrook, Illinois, consistent with police.

Three of the sufferers have been killed in the Sunday night time mass capturing, Bolingbrook police mentioned. They have been known as: 40-year-old Cartez Daniels; an unidentified lady; and 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman, who was once courting the suspect, consistent with police.

A 34-year-old lady was once shot, survived and is in strong situation, police mentioned.

The sole suspect, a 17-year-old boy who was once courting Samiya, was once “quickly identified” and brought into custody Sunday night time, police mentioned. He has no longer but been officially charged, police mentioned.

A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been additionally within the house Sunday night time however weren’t hurt, police mentioned.

