Oklahoma

3 killed, 1 hurt in mass shooting; victim’s 17-year-old boyfriend in custody

March 6, 2023
posting

(*3*)

The suspect was once “quickly identified” and brought into custody Sunday night time.

A 17-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot 4 folks, together with a woman he was once courting, in a “home invasion” in Bolingbrook, Illinois, consistent with police.

Three of the sufferers have been killed in the Sunday night time mass capturing, Bolingbrook police mentioned. They have been known as: 40-year-old Cartez Daniels; an unidentified lady; and 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman, who was once courting the suspect, consistent with police.

A 34-year-old lady was once shot, survived and is in strong situation, police mentioned.

The sole suspect, a 17-year-old boy who was once courting Samiya, was once “quickly identified” and brought into custody Sunday night time, police mentioned. He has no longer but been officially charged, police mentioned.

A 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been additionally within the house Sunday night time however weren’t hurt, police mentioned.

(*1*)

PHOTO: Police respond to a home invasion that left 3 people dead, March 5, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill.

Police reply to a house invasion that left 3 folks useless, March 5, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill.

WLS

Neighbor Ryan Hedberg advised ABC News’ Chicago station WLS that he heard two gunshots after coming house to the most often “quiet” group.

“Came home from dropping off my kids, hanging out inside, heard two gunshots; there was apparently more, but it’s what we heard sitting inside,” Hedberg mentioned. “It’s kind of weird being over here, it’s usually quiet.”

Bolingbrook is a suburb more or less 30 miles from Chicago with greater than 73,000 citizens, consistent with Census knowledge. One of the wealthiest towns in the Midwest, Bolingbrook has an average family source of revenue of $97,371 and an average house worth of $242,600.

publish credit score to Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram