3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI – Three girls died Friday night and two males have been injured following a crash on State Street 836.

Police talked about the crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was touring westbound on SR 836 within the realm of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.

Authorities talked about the collision prompted the sedan to lose administration and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove by the use of the guardrail, off of the roadway, the place it collided proper right into a tree within the center median grassy area.

There have been a whole of 5 occupants within the automotive on the time of the crash.

The roadway was shutdown for roughly 6 hours all through the investigation.