Watch News for details about a shooting incident at a Kansas City club that resulted in the death of three individuals early on Sunday morning. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Stay informed with browser notifications for the latest breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Turn on notifications now to be the first to know.
3 killed in shooting at Kansas City club
Watch News for details about a shooting incident at a Kansas City club that resulted in the death of three individuals early on Sunday morning. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Stay informed with browser notifications for the latest breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Turn on notifications now to be the first to know.