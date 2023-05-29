3 people escape fire at home on West Side; SAFD investigating

Three people have been ready to escape a fire at their home on the West Side on Sunday, May 28, 2023, within the 100 block of Bernice Drive.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, on Sunday night time, a fire broke out within the 100 block of Bernice Drive, close to North thirty eighth Street, on the West Side. They showed that 3 people who have been throughout the residing have been ready to soundly evacuate the premises.

Upon the coming of firefighters, smoke and flames have been detected on the valuables. They impulsively doused the flames and smoke to forestall additional harm to the construction.

The explanation for the fire is unknown and below investigation. There has been no reputable estimate relating to the price of harm brought about through the fire at this time. Fortunately, nobody was once injured all through the incident.

