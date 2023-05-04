3 people shot to death in Moultrie, Georgia; shooter then killed himself, authorities say

Multiple people were shot to death at different locations in Moultrie, Georgia, on Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to CBS News.

Four people died, with one person by suicide, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock confirmed to CBS News. A male shooter, who has not yet been identified by authorities, shot his mother and grandmother at their homes, Brock said.

His mother died at the scene, but the grandmother, who lived next door to her daughter, was taken to the hospital and died there, the coroner confirmed.

The shooter then went to a McDonald’s where he shot and killed a woman who was the assistant manager and then killed himself, the coroner said.

A GBI spokesperson said the agency responded to multiple scenes at the request of the Moultrie Police Department.

Reporting contributed by Miles Doran