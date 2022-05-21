3 post-June 1 cut candidates that look expendable

In the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft, these Green Bay Packers veterans could be in very real danger of being cut this offseason.
It’s been quite the offseason for the Green Bay Packers, one of ups and downs, to be sure. Aaron Rodgers elected to return, much to the surprise of many, but the team also traded away stalwart wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders.
Then came the 2022 NFL Draft when the team, once again, didn’t use either of their first-round picks on a wide receiver, though they did trade up into the early second round to take Christian Watson. Still, there are holes on this roster, receiver being one of them, that need to be filled and the Packers will have to do some maneuvering to make that happen.
With the all-important June 1 date looming, though, it would make sense for Green Bay to look where they could save money while not hurting the product they put on the field. Having that in mind, these three players look like prime cut candidates of the Packers with a post-June 1 designation.
Packers: 3 veteran cut candidates after 2022 NFL Draft
3. Mason Crosby, K
Make no mistake, Mason Crosby has enjoyed a legendary career in Green Bay and, for much of that time, fans have enjoyed him all the same. In the 2021 season, however, there were quite a few moments that were less than enjoyable for the veteran kicker.
While Crosby did convert a reliable 49-of-51 extra points on the season, he posted the second-worst field goal conversion rate of his career at just 73.5 percent (25-of-34). That included some truly troubling stretches in which there was little confidence among the fanbase that he could pull through in the manner that he has so many times before.
Adding to the concern about Crosby is that the 37-year-old is set to hit $4.735 million against the salary cap this season. For a kicker who looked arguably the worst he has in his illustrious career, that seems like a pretty hefty price tag to be paying if you’re the Packers.
The franchise has brought in two kickers to compete with Crosby this offseason and, while they cut JJ Molson on Friday, they still have Dominik Eberle on the roster to compete and at a much cheaper price. Simply, it might be time to go in a new direction from the franchise legend.
