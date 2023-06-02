>

3 Residents Still Unaccounted for in Iowa Building Collapse

According to authorities, three residents of a century-old apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, which partially collapsed Sunday, still remain missing as of Thursday. Prior to the collapse, an engineer had reported that certain parts of the building’s façade appeared to be “imminently ready to fall”. Roxana Saberi provides further details.

