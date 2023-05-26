3 suspects arrested after shooting man to death during robbery in SW Houston, leading officers on chase



HOUSTON – According to Houston police, 3 folks had been arrested in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall after committing a robbery and shooting a man. The perpetrators fled the scene and initiated a short lived pursuit, in the long run leading to their arrests.

Officers from the Houston Police Department replied to an condominium advanced situated at 9900 block of South Dairy Ashford Road after receiving studies of a robbery and shooting at roughly 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found out a man in the advanced’s parking space with a gunshot wound. The sufferer were robbed of his non-public assets and his car.

After recognizing the stolen car on Post Oak and the Beltway, officers in simple clothes known as for backup from on-duty officers to begin a pursuit. However, the driving force refused to forestall, and the chase endured till the driving force crashed into some other car on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. The suspects then fled the automobile and sought shelter in the First Colony Mall.

Within a couple of mins of the suspects getting into the mall, HPD apprehended all 3 folks, with the help of Sugar Land PD.