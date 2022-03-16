30-Year-Old Homeless Man Arrested for Serial Shooting Attacks On Other Homeless in NYC and DC

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old homeless man was arrested in Washington DC in serial taking pictures assaults on fellow homeless folks.
Gerald Brevard III was arrested early Tuesday after a multistate manhunt in reference to the focused taking pictures assaults on 5 homeless folks in New York Metropolis and DC, NBC New York reports. His arrest got here after a violent nine-day spree of unprovoked assaults on homeless victims that left two males useless.
Police caught as much as Brevard at a DC fuel station. He was sporting the identical garments he had on when he allegedly shot two victims in Manhattan on Saturday.
Investigators say Brevard would scout the realm earlier than taking pictures his victims. Surveillance footage exhibits him strolling across the block earlier than pulling the set off. Police discovered .22 caliber shell casings in any respect 5 crime scenes. One chilling video exhibits Brevard stalking one among his victims who was asleep earlier than opening hearth.
NEW: Video of @ATFWashington takedown in Washington DC at 2:30 this morning. Gerald Brevard III, 30 is the suspect in custody for allegedly taking pictures of 5 homeless man, two didn’t survive. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/X0QxXosFeJ
Brevard was charged with first-degree homicide within the March 9 taking pictures and stabbing loss of life of 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, NY Submit reports. He was additionally charged with assault with the intent to kill and assault with a harmful weapon—in reference to two earlier incidents.
Brevard can be a suspect in two further assaults, however police haven’t discovered sufficient proof to cost him, James Essig, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives stated.
A member of the family confirmed that Brevard can be at the moment homeless and has been intermittently staying at an incredible aunt’s home in Maryland.
“When he wished to be off the road, he got here, you already know, to hunt solace proper right here at my mother’s home … she would take him in each time,” cousin Dearell Brevard Sr. stated. “He would come out and in, keep a few nights and proceed to maneuver on.”
The cousin famous how “shocked” the household is by the arrest. Brevard’s father, Gerald Brevard Jr., 54, revealed his son has all the time struggled with psychological well being points.
“My son by no means had a violent bone in him so far as I do know,” Brevard Jr. stated. “He had psychological issues … He wasn’t himself. He’s speaking within the third individual and stuff like that.”