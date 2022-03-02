Front Page

32 Degrees and more base-layer brands that are warm and affordable

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
Wear base layers under winter gear to stay warm on frosty days.

Wherever your outdoor adventures take you this winter, from skiing to hiking, you’ll want to wear a base layer beneath your snow pants and heavy coats. Base layer clothing fits snugly to allow for easy layering. Base layers include long-sleeve tops, leggings and more. They are usually designed to be sweat-wicking, to keep you dry and warm during physical activity.

The brand 32 Degrees is popular for its uber-affordable base layers, but there are other warm and cost-effective options available from Asos, Gymshark and more. Here are some well-reviewed options worth considering. 

32 Degrees midweight waffle base layer crew top

32 Degrees midweight waffle base layer crew top

32 Degrees


This quick-dry, anti-odor base layer crew top from 32 Degrees has a midweight waffle knit and moderate stretch. Find it in black and gray.

32 Degrees midweight waffle base layer crew top, $7.99 (reduced from $28)

Asos 4505 seamless base layer leggings

ASOS 4505 seamless base layer leggings

Asos


You’re getting a deal on these blue leggings from Asos with a seamless design. They have a high-rise fit and sweat-wicking technology. 

Asos 4505 seamless base layer leggings, $12 (reduced from $29)

32 Degrees lightweight base layer mock top

32 Degrees LIGHTWEIGHT BASELAYER MOCK TOP

32 Degrees


Keep your chest and neck covered with this top from 32 Degrees available in black, white and gray. It’s moisture-wicking, anti-static, anti-odor and has a four-way stretch.

32 Degrees lightweight base layer mock top, $6.99 (reduced from $24)

Gymshark Element base layer leggings

Gymshark ELEMENT BASELAYER LEGGINGS

Gymshark


These sweat-wicking leggings from Gymshark have mesh paneling for ventilation and come in black, gray or white.

Gymshark Element base layer leggings, $30

32 Degrees lightweight base layer legging 

32 Degrees LIGHTWEIGHT BASELAYER LEGGING

32 Degrees


These lightweight leggings from 32 Degrees are moisture-wicking, anti-static and anti-odor. They have a four-way stretch and come in gray, black and navy. These leggings are also being offered at a reduced price.

32 Degrees lightweight base layer legging, $6.99 (reduced from $24)

L.L.Bean fleece base layer long-sleeve crew

L.L.Bean Fleece Base Layer Crew

L.L.Bean


If you’re seeking a warmer base layer, try this fleece L.L.Bean crew that’s still breathable and moisture-wicking. This long-sleeve shirt has an anti-pill finish and anti-microbial treatment. And, in an eco-friendly twist, 18 plastic bottles have been recycled to make the fabric for it. It comes in black and blue colors.

 L.L.Bean fleece base layer long-sleeve crew, $40

32 Degrees men’s midweight waffle baselayer legging

MEN'S MIDWEIGHT WAFFLE BASELAYER LEGGING

32 Degrees


These black midweight waffle leggings have a moderate stretch. Their fabric is moisture-wicking, anti-odor and quick-dry.

32 Degrees men’s midweight waffle baselayer legging, $7.99 (reduced from $28)

