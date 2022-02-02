36-year-old COVID-19 survivor wakes from a coma with message for others

A North Carolina man who struggled with COVID-19 for more than two months is making a miraculous recovery.Steve Rose started out feeling like he just had a cold, but he ended up in a coma and on life support. He was put into a medically-induced coma before Thanksgiving, and he just woke up a couple of weeks ago.”Last conversation I remember was talking about Thanksgiving dinner. I was looking forward to it,” Rose told WRAL-TV.Doctors placed him on an ECMO machine twice, which supplies oxygen directly to a patient’s blood when a ventilator isn’t enough.While he’s come far, he still has a long road to recovery.He never got vaccinated and regrets that now.”Almost selfish to not get the vaccine,” he said.Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

