3rd candidate files in Jacksonville mayoral race

A third candidate has filed to run for mayor of Jacksonville. Jeff Elmore — who narrowly lost two City Council elections during the past four years — filed Friday for the office.

He joins current mayor Bob Johnson and challenger Jim Moore, who filed Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, for mayor.

Elmore ran for City Council in 2018, losing by 5 votes in a runoff election against Kenny Elliott. Elliott later retired from the City Council, prompting a special election in 2020 to fill the remainder of his term. In that race, Elmore lost by 25 votes in a runoff special election to Mike Dietz.

The filing period for municipal elections in the cities of Jacksonville and Sherwood ends at noon on Monday. The filing period for elections in other Pulaski County cities has not yet started.

Municipal, nonpartisan elections will be held Nov. 8, the date of the general election. Early voting will start Oct. 24.

Here is a list from the Pulaski County clerk’s office of people who have filed so far for Jacksonville and Sherwood elective office through the end of the business day Friday:

JACKSONVILLE

Mayor

Jeff Elmore

Bob Johnson (Incumbent)

Jim Moore

City Clerk/Treasurer

Susan Davitt (Incumbent)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Mike Dietz (Incumbent)

Ward 2, Position 1

Kevin McCleary

Ward 3, Position 1

Reedie Ray (Incumbent)

Ward 4, Position 1

Mike Traylor (Incumbent)

Ward 5, Position 1

Joy Kinman

SHERWOOD

Mayor

Shane Foster

Brett Johnson

Mary Jo Heye-Townsell (Ward 2, Position 1 representative on the Sherwood City Council)

Virginia Hillman Young (Incumbent)

City Attorney

Steve Cobb (Incumbent)

City Clerk

Charlotte Watson

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

April Ford Broderick (Incumbent)

Ward 2, Position 1

Shelby Thomas

Meredith Townsend

Ward 3, Position 1

Beverly Williams (Incumbent)

Ward 4, Position 1

Timothy W. McMinn (Incumbent)

Kyle Wade

The offices up for election in Sherwood are mayor; city attorney; city clerk; treasurer; and City Council: Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 1.

In Jacksonville, the offices open for election are mayor, city attorney, city clerk/treasurer, and City Council (Ward 1 through 5, Positions 1), according to the city clerk’s office.