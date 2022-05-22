3TopNumbersYouShouldCareAboutonFinancialStatements|BusinessNews

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
· TheBrothersThatJustDoGuttersareopeninganewlocationinAllentownat1302N.18thSt.

· St.JohnChrysostomAcademy, anOrthodoxschoolservinggrades1-9startingthisfall,heldagrandopeningatitsSt.FrancisCenter,Bethlehem,campus.

· EastonCommons,ashoppingcenteranchoredbyGiantFoodsat2920EastonAve.,BethlehemTownship,hasanewname:TheShopsatBethlehem.

· CarbonCountyisgettingatasteofBrazilatUaiBrasilBBQat315LehighAve.inPalmerton.

· TheKeystonePubinBethlehemTownship,at3259EastonAvenue,hasreopenedafteralengthyandexpensiverenovation. 

· TheTradingPostDepotopenedat401NorthamptonSt.,Easton.Therusticfurniturestoremakescustomtablesfordiningrooms,desktops,conferencecentersandmore.

· TheEastonareahasanewgym:HomemadeFitnessat444CedarvilleRoadinWilliamsTownship.

· IlGaetanoRistoranteopenedatits665ColumbusAve.,Phillipsburg,location. 

· Ciao!SandwichShoppetoopensecondlocationonCollegeHillinEaston,replacingTheKettleRoom

· ReneandGriselliesBeniquehaveopened Ezekiel47Cafe at10S.FifthAve.,offFifthandPennavenues,inWestReading. 

· AlterEgoSalonandDaySpa inEmmausisholdingagrandopeningSunday,May22,from11a.m.to3p.m.,witharibboncuttingatnoon. 

· OrigenLatinFusionhasopenedatthesiteoftheformerTomcatCafeinSinkingSpring,BerksCounty. 

· SellersvilleSeniorResidences willholdaribbon-cuttingceremonyMay24.TheBucksCountyaffordable-housingcommunityforadults55andolderhas50apartments,witheightallocatedforpeoplewithbehavioralhealthneeds.

· TheHouseandBarninEmmaushasopeneditsShedoutdoordiningandcigarbararea.TheHouseandBarnisat1449ChestnutSt.inEmmaus.

· LaSpa&NailBarwillholdagrandopeningfrom11a.m.toclosingonFriday,May20,witharibboncuttingat11a.m.The2765PapermillRoad,Wyomissing.

· RealtorAmandaVachrisandtheSchuylkillChamberofCommercewillholdaribboncuttingatVachris’snewKellerWilliamsRealEstateofficeat15St.JohnSt.,SchuylkillHaven,at4p.m.onMay24.

· IlGaetanoRistorante willholdagrandopeningonFriday,May20,at5:30p.m.The665ColumbusAve.,Phillipsburg.

· FirstCommonwealthFederalCreditUnionwillholdagrandopeningatitsnewheadquartersinTrexlertown,6126HamiltonBlvd.,onMay18.

· VinylPressSigns&GraphicshasrelocatedwithinEmmaus.Thenewsiteis15S.SecondSt.,notfarfromtheformerSixthStreetlocation.

·Pedro’sCafeinEmmaustoclose

·SVSports(formerlySchuylkillValleySports)tocloseQuakertownlocation

· FlemingtonDIYwillhostaGrandRe-Openingon May14at 26StanglRoad,Flemington. Thecelebrationwillkickoffat10a.m. 

· Elpedio’sRistoranteatSeipsvilleopenedat 2912OldNazarethRoadinEaston.Therestaurantisopen WednesdaythroughSunday.

· UaiBrazilopenedat 315LehighAve,Palmerton,offeringbothaseated orbuffet option. 

·ColombianMexRestaurantopened at 107EUnionBlvdinBethlehem,offeringtraditionalColombiancuisine. 

· PrecisionInkopenedat 161WBerwickSt.inEaston. 

· KingWingopenedalocationinBethlehemat 129E.ThirdSt.,serving wingsandsandwiches. 

· Molinari’sat322E3rdSt.inBethlehemisre-opening,offeringticketedseatingwithanItalian menuoffering. 

· Tony’sPizza&Restaurantopenedanewlocationat 3417SullivanTrailinEaston. 

· BigPapa’sRestaurant&Cateringopenedat 1236NorthamptonSt,Easton. DaleKoehler&SonsFarmwillsupplytherestaurantwith meatandeggs.

· Route61Hardwarehasitsribboncuttingat635FountainSt.inAshlandatnoononJune24.

· TheShenandoahPharmacywillholdaribboncuttingatnoon,June1,atits33N.MainSt.,Shenandoah,location.

·TheCanalsideCuponRoute611inWilliamsTownshipopensfortheseasonMay13

· TheCuriousPlantaholicNazareth hasexpandedintoNewJerseywithasecondstoreat20MainSt.inhistoricClinton,HunterdonCounty.theoriginalstoreisonBelvidereStreetinNazareth. 

· ChildcareWithAPurposeandLehighValleyMartialArtsarebothcomingtotheshoppingcenteronEastonAvenueinBethlehemlaterthisyear. 

·  WithinHarmonywellnesscenterhasitsgrandopeningMay18and5p.m.Thecenter,whichwillprovideservicessuchasreikiandcrystalenergysessions,islocatedatat182S.FirstSt.inLehighton

· Time2TalkTherapyServiceswillholdanopenhouseJune1at521BridgeSt.inLehighton

· AlterEgoSalon&DaySpatoholdgrandopeningonMay22at500BroadStreetinEmmaus

· SephoraatKohl’stoopenatWhitehallKohl’s

·JulietteBridalsbyIvanahasrelocatedto161GlenworthRd.,Pottsvilleandishavinga”relocationcelebration”onMay19atnoon. 

· Iqorhasopenedanew30,000square-footcallcenterinAllentown

· LifeAdvanceFitnessat436StateAve.inEmmausopensonMay11

· GroceryOutletBargainMarketisopenat561S.BroadStreetinLansdale,intheformerSuperFoodtownlocation. 

· Anewmafia-themedbarnamedCapo&Co.KegandCorkKitchenishiringstaffinEmmaus.Therestaurantisat1375ChestnutSt.andwillfeatureaself-tapwinebar. 

 







