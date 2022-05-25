Business

3UnstoppableInvestmentsEveryoneNeedsinTheirPortfolio|BusinessNews

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Doyoujustwanttosetitandforgetit,sotospeak?Whilethismindsetistheessenceofabuy-and-holdstrategy,italsoarguablyoversimplifiesit.Buyingandholdingisclearlyalong-termthing,butthatdoesn’tmeanyoushouldnevercheckinonthosestocks.

Somepubliclytradedcompaniesoutthere,however,aresoreliableregardlessoftheeconomicbackdropthattheycanbeconsidered”unstoppable”forlong-terminvestors.Here’sacloserlookatthreeofthemyoumightwanttoconsideraddingtoyourportfoliowhilethey’recheaperthantheywerejustafewmonthsago.

1.Merck

PharmaceuticalgiantMerck(NYSE:MRK)neverreallyseemedlikeitwaswholeheartedlyworkingonaCOVID-19vaccineandseemedhappytoletrivalslikePfizerandModernatakeupthemantle.AndwhatlittleeffortMerckhadmadeonthecoronavirusvaccinefrontwaslargelyabandonedearlylastyearwhenthecompanydiscontinuedtrialsofitsvaccinecandidatesV590andV591.Thereason?Lacklustereffectiveness.Givenallofthis,it’snotsurprisingMerckwasoneofthefewdrugstocksthatunderperformedforthebetterpartofthepastcoupleofyears.

Inretrospect,it’sprobablybeenmoreofabenefitthanaliabilitythatMerckdidn’twadewaist-deepintoCOVIDvaccinewaters.

Imagesource:GettyImages.

Althoughthepandemicprovedlucrativeforsomepharmanames,thatrevenuesurgewasnevergoingtobefullysustained.AgreatdealofotherresearchanddevelopmentwasputonholdtofocusonthecreationofCOVIDvaccines.Nowmanyofthesecompanies’pipelinesareayearormorebehind.

ButnotMerck.Ithas77uniquephase2trialsunderwayand29phase3programs.That’sinadditiontothreedrugapprovalrequestsbeingreviewedbyregulatorsrightnow.Itspipelinealsoconsistsofseveralnewusesofcancer-fightingmiracledrugKeytruda,whichafteritsfirstapprovalbackin2018hasexpandedintoafranchiseworth$17billionperyear.There’sstillmoregrowthinthecards,though.

Themarket’sstartingtofigureallofthisout,bytheway.Afternearlytwoyears’worthoftepidperformance,Mercksharesarenowupmorethan20%justsincetheendof2021.However,there’smoregasleftinthetankforthispharmaceuticaloutfitthatremainedfocusedonitsparticularbiggerpicture.

2.Procter&Gamble

TheProcter&GambleCompany(NYSE:PG)isthenamebehindmanyofconsumers’mostbelovedbrands,likePampersdiapers,Tidelaundrydetergent,andBountypapertowels.Loyaltytothesebrandsisstrong,tobesure,yetit’snottheonlyreason–oreventhebestreason–toownapieceofP&G.

Neitherisitsabilitytopassalongitshighercoststoconsumers.Althoughshoppersaregrumblingaboutthehigherpricestheyseewhilewalkingdownstores’aisles,they’restillpayingthoseprices.Lastquarter’sorganicsalesforProcterwereup10%yearoveryear,moreorlessinstridewithits16%uptickinitscostsforthegoodsitsoldduringthethree-monthstretch.

Rather,thebiggestreasonProcter&Gambleissounstoppable(andthereasonyou’llwanttoownthisparticularconsumergoodsstock)isitssheersizeanditssubsequentmarketingbudget.At$76billioninrevenueperyear,thiscompanyisnearlytwiceasbigasanyofitsdirectcompetitorsandcanpromoteitsbrandsmoreaggressivelythananyofitsrivals.Dependingontheyear,there’sagoodchanceP&Gistheworld’ssingle-biggestadvertiserintermsoftotaldollarsspentontheeffort.Don’tdismisstheimportanceofthiskindofpromotionalfirepower.

3.Microsoft

Finally,addMicrosoft(NASDAQ:MSFT)toyourlistofunstoppablestocksthatwouldbewelcomeadditionstonearlyanyone’sportfolio.

Withjustaquickglanceatthestock’schart,itwouldbeeasytoquestionthebullishargument.Likesomanyofitstechnologypeers,Microsoftsharesaredownmorethan20%fromtheirNovemberhighandseeminglystillmovinglower.Also,givenitssheerageandsize,certainlysomeinvestorsarechalkingthecompanyupasacomputer-centrichas-beenthat’sbeeneasedintoirrelevancybynewer,hippertechnologieslikemobilephones.

Ifthat’swhatyou’rethinking,though,takeacloserlookattheMicrosofttheCEOSatyaNadellahasshapedsincetakingthehelmalittleovereightyearsago.Cloudcomputingisahugepartofitsbusinessforcorporatedatacentersaswellasconsumersthatwantbrowser-basedaccesstoappslikeMicrosoftWordandExcel.Notonlydotheseofferingsmeanthecompanyisasrelevanttodayasitwas25yearsagowhenthePCboomwasjusttakingroot,butitalsomeansthesoftwaregiantenjoysagreatdealofrecurringrevenue.Inthemeantime,Microsoftisforeverexpandingitsvideo-gamingarmanddigitaladvertising,furtheringitspushbeyondtheWindowsoperatingsystem.

Andit’shardlyaslow-growthcollectionofbusinessventures.Analystsarecallingforrevenuegrowthofmorethan18%thisyearandmorethan14%nextyear,mostlybecausethecompanyhasevolvedwiththeever-changingtechnologyarena.

Lookformoreofthesamedowntheroad,too.Untiltheworldiswillingtoabandontheuseofsmartphones,gameconsoles,thecloud,andtheinternet,Microsofthasplentyofopportunitiestopluginto.

10stockswelikebetterthanMicrosoft

Whenouraward-winninganalystteamhasastocktip,itcanpaytolisten.Afterall,thenewslettertheyhaverunforoveradecade,MotleyFoolStockAdvisor,hastripledthemarket.*

Theyjustrevealedwhattheybelievearethetenbeststocksforinvestorstobuyrightnow…andMicrosoftwasn’toneofthem!That’sright–theythinkthese10stocksareevenbetterbuys.

Seethe10stocks

*StockAdvisorreturnsasofApril27,2022

JamesBrumleyhasnopositioninanyofthestocksmentioned.TheMotleyFoolhaspositionsinandrecommendsMicrosoft.TheMotleyFoolrecommendsModernaInc.TheMotleyFoolhasadisclosurepolicy.







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram