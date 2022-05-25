3UnstoppableInvestmentsEveryoneNeedsinTheirPortfolio|BusinessNews

Doyoujustwanttosetitandforgetit,sotospeak?Whilethismindsetistheessenceofabuy-and-holdstrategy,italsoarguablyoversimplifiesit.Buyingandholdingisclearlyalong-termthing,butthatdoesn’tmeanyoushouldnevercheckinonthosestocks.
Somepubliclytradedcompaniesoutthere,however,aresoreliableregardlessoftheeconomicbackdropthattheycanbeconsidered”unstoppable”forlong-terminvestors.Here’sacloserlookatthreeofthemyoumightwanttoconsideraddingtoyourportfoliowhilethey’recheaperthantheywerejustafewmonthsago.
1.Merck
PharmaceuticalgiantMerck(NYSE:MRK)neverreallyseemedlikeitwaswholeheartedlyworkingonaCOVID-19vaccineandseemedhappytoletrivalslikePfizerandModernatakeupthemantle.AndwhatlittleeffortMerckhadmadeonthecoronavirusvaccinefrontwaslargelyabandonedearlylastyearwhenthecompanydiscontinuedtrialsofitsvaccinecandidatesV590andV591.Thereason?Lacklustereffectiveness.Givenallofthis,it’snotsurprisingMerckwasoneofthefewdrugstocksthatunderperformedforthebetterpartofthepastcoupleofyears.
Althoughthepandemicprovedlucrativeforsomepharmanames,thatrevenuesurgewasnevergoingtobefullysustained.AgreatdealofotherresearchanddevelopmentwasputonholdtofocusonthecreationofCOVIDvaccines.Nowmanyofthesecompanies’pipelinesareayearormorebehind.
ButnotMerck.Ithas77uniquephase2trialsunderwayand29phase3programs.That’sinadditiontothreedrugapprovalrequestsbeingreviewedbyregulatorsrightnow.Itspipelinealsoconsistsofseveralnewusesofcancer-fightingmiracledrugKeytruda,whichafteritsfirstapprovalbackin2018hasexpandedintoafranchiseworth$17billionperyear.There’sstillmoregrowthinthecards,though.
Themarket’sstartingtofigureallofthisout,bytheway.Afternearlytwoyears’worthoftepidperformance,Mercksharesarenowupmorethan20%justsincetheendof2021.However,there’smoregasleftinthetankforthispharmaceuticaloutfitthatremainedfocusedonitsparticularbiggerpicture.
2.Procter&Gamble
TheProcter&GambleCompany(NYSE:PG)isthenamebehindmanyofconsumers’mostbelovedbrands,likePampersdiapers,Tidelaundrydetergent,andBountypapertowels.Loyaltytothesebrandsisstrong,tobesure,yetit’snottheonlyreason–oreventhebestreason–toownapieceofP&G.
Neitherisitsabilitytopassalongitshighercoststoconsumers.Althoughshoppersaregrumblingaboutthehigherpricestheyseewhilewalkingdownstores’aisles,they’restillpayingthoseprices.Lastquarter’sorganicsalesforProcterwereup10%yearoveryear,moreorlessinstridewithits16%uptickinitscostsforthegoodsitsoldduringthethree-monthstretch.
Rather,thebiggestreasonProcter&Gambleissounstoppable(andthereasonyou’llwanttoownthisparticularconsumergoodsstock)isitssheersizeanditssubsequentmarketingbudget.At$76billioninrevenueperyear,thiscompanyisnearlytwiceasbigasanyofitsdirectcompetitorsandcanpromoteitsbrandsmoreaggressivelythananyofitsrivals.Dependingontheyear,there’sagoodchanceP&Gistheworld’ssingle-biggestadvertiserintermsoftotaldollarsspentontheeffort.Don’tdismisstheimportanceofthiskindofpromotionalfirepower.
3.Microsoft
Finally,addMicrosoft(NASDAQ:MSFT)toyourlistofunstoppablestocksthatwouldbewelcomeadditionstonearlyanyone’sportfolio.
Withjustaquickglanceatthestock’schart,itwouldbeeasytoquestionthebullishargument.Likesomanyofitstechnologypeers,Microsoftsharesaredownmorethan20%fromtheirNovemberhighandseeminglystillmovinglower.Also,givenitssheerageandsize,certainlysomeinvestorsarechalkingthecompanyupasacomputer-centrichas-beenthat’sbeeneasedintoirrelevancybynewer,hippertechnologieslikemobilephones.
Ifthat’swhatyou’rethinking,though,takeacloserlookattheMicrosofttheCEOSatyaNadellahasshapedsincetakingthehelmalittleovereightyearsago.Cloudcomputingisahugepartofitsbusinessforcorporatedatacentersaswellasconsumersthatwantbrowser-basedaccesstoappslikeMicrosoftWordandExcel.Notonlydotheseofferingsmeanthecompanyisasrelevanttodayasitwas25yearsagowhenthePCboomwasjusttakingroot,butitalsomeansthesoftwaregiantenjoysagreatdealofrecurringrevenue.Inthemeantime,Microsoftisforeverexpandingitsvideo-gamingarmanddigitaladvertising,furtheringitspushbeyondtheWindowsoperatingsystem.
Andit’shardlyaslow-growthcollectionofbusinessventures.Analystsarecallingforrevenuegrowthofmorethan18%thisyearandmorethan14%nextyear,mostlybecausethecompanyhasevolvedwiththeever-changingtechnologyarena.
Lookformoreofthesamedowntheroad,too.Untiltheworldiswillingtoabandontheuseofsmartphones,gameconsoles,thecloud,andtheinternet,Microsofthasplentyofopportunitiestopluginto.
The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.