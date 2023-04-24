4/23/2023: Healing and Hope; Who is Ray Epps; Nicolas Cage





On April twenty third, 2023, CBS News featured headlines overlaying a variety of reports. One tale mentioned the demanding situations confronted by means of war-torn Northwest Syria, the place citizens don’t seem to be best coping with the aftermath of an ongoing war but additionally the have an effect on of latest earthquakes that experience added to their ache and struggling.

Another tale enthusiastic about an interview with Ray Epps, a determine making headlines for his alleged involvement within the January sixth Capitol riots. The interview was once performed by means of 60 Minutes, and equipped audience with insights into Epps’ motivations and movements prior to, right through, and after the riots.

The 3rd tale featured Nicolas Cage, who additionally seemed in a 60 Minutes interview. The famend actor, identified for his various roles and distinctive performances, shared his point of view on his occupation, non-public existence, and inventive procedure.

