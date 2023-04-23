4/23: Pence, Lucas, Netanyahu – CBS News





This week’s episode of “Face the Nation” options a number of top-profile interviews, carried out via Margaret Brennan and Robert Costa. Among the visitors is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sits down with Brennan to speak about a spread of subjects. Additionally, Costa conducts an interview with former Vice President Mike Pence, offering audience with distinctive insights into his viewpoint. Be certain to stick knowledgeable via enabling browser notifications for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting from CBS News. Don’t wait, flip them on now!