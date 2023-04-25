4/24: Red and Blue – CBS News





On April twenty fourth, CBS News featured a piece of writing entitled “Red and Blue”, which lined a number of political updates. One of the important thing tales used to be the expected release of Joe Biden’s reelection marketing campaign later within the week. Additionally, the item speculated at the attainable have an effect on of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News at the Republican birthday celebration.

