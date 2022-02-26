4.4 million galaxies are visible in this new map of the night sky

A new map of the night sky has simply been made public for the first time. The picture, which was published by scientists at Durham College, reveals an extremely detailed image of tens of millions of galaxies and area objects.

Many of the 4.4 million galaxies captured in the picture maintain large black holes, or are producing new stars at excessive speeds. Most of the specks of mild visible in the picture are billions of mild years away from Earth, based on the scientists. Some of the rarer objects captured in the picture embody colliding galaxies and flaring stars in the Milky Means.

The researchers used a European radio telescope to seize 3,500 hours of observations — that is sufficient knowledge to fill 20,000 laptops. They found virtually one million new objects.

“Every time we create a map our screens are crammed with new discoveries and objects which have by no means earlier than been seen by human eyes,” astronomer Timothy Shimwell of ASTRON and Leiden College stated in a statement. “This launch is just 27% of the total survey and we anticipate it would result in many extra scientific breakthroughs in the future.”

A treasure trove of new discoveries as unbelievable new picture revealing 4.4 million galaxies is made public; the latest @LOFAR knowledge launch is made public at the moment and divulges an astonishingly detailed radio picture: https://t.co/IdXtlO5eCj pic.twitter.com/qqWWb3rTIt — ASTRON (@ASTRON_NL) February 25, 2022

“We have opened the door to new discoveries with this challenge, and future work will…post-process the knowledge with 20 occasions higher decision,” Durham College scientist Dr Leah Morabito added.