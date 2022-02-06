Front Page Sports

4.5M Earthquake In N. Oklahoma, Aftershocks Felt Statewide

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


An earthquake and its aftershocks were felt across much of Oklahoma on Monday, with reports coming in from both Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.5M quake originated near Medford, Oklahoma around 11 a.m at a depth of about 7.8 km.

According to the Earthquake Notification Service, two aftershocks occurred shortly after the initial earthquake.

One was a 2.1M quake near Renfrow around 11:46 a.m. at a depth of 0km.

The second aftershock was a 2.5M quake, with a depth of 2km, that occurred around 12:06 p.m. near Medford.

This is a developing story.



