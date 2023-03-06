4 Americans missing, kidnapped in Mexico | Texas news

The 4, touring in a van with North Carolina license plates, had entered Matamoros, throughout from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — Four U.S. voters had been kidnapped after gunmen opened hearth on their automobile in the northern Mexico border town of Matamoros, the FBI mentioned Sunday.

The 4 had entered Matamoros, throughout from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They have been touring in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division place of business mentioned the automobile got here underneath hearth in a while after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the place of business mentioned. The FBI is providing a $50,000 praise for the go back of the sufferers and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is house to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros have been so dangerous that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.