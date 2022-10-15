4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders

By Jason Hanna and Raja Razek, CNN

The bodies of 4 males had been discovered Friday in a river outdoors an Oklahoma metropolis the place authorities have been looking for 4 missing males — although it wasn’t clear if the stays are these of the missing, police stated.

Friday’s discovery outdoors town of Okmulgee got here as police have been wanting for 4 native males who disappeared after, investigators believe, they left an Okmulgee dwelling on bicycles Sunday night.

Still, town’s police chief advised the missing males’s households of the stays’ discovery as a courtesy earlier than he alerted news media, he stated.

“The natural (assumption), once the information gets out … would be that their loved ones were found deceased,” so he notified them whereas emphasizing he didn’t know the bodies’ identities, metropolis Police Chief Joe Prentice stated in a Friday news convention.

Police haven’t stated how the 4 lifeless males died; a medical expert in Tulsa will conduct autopsies and make identifications, Prentice (*4*) on Facebook.

A passerby referred to as police after seeing one thing suspicious in a river Friday afternoon outdoors Okmulgee, a metropolis of about 11,000 individuals roughly a 35-mile drive south of Tulsa, Prentice stated.

Police arrived and noticed stays protruding from the river, Prentice stated. Police initially stated they didn’t know what number of bodies had been there, although hours later they (*4*) 4 male bodies had been eliminated from the water.

Four buddies reported missing this week

The bodies punctuate a deepening thriller for police within the jap Oklahoma metropolis: What occurred to 4 buddies who had been reported missing from their hometown this week? And if the bodies aren’t these of those 4 males, whose are they?

Four males dwelling in Okmulgee — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — had been reported missing by family members Monday evening or early Tuesday, Okmulgee police said.

“All four are close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain’s home on the west side of Okmulgee” on Sunday, October 9, round 8 p.m., police stated of their preliminary launch.

“All were reportedly on bicycles,” the police assertion reads, with out elaborating about why they’d gathered or the place they could have meant to go.

At least two had been believed to have cell telephones with them. Police tracked the trail of Mark Chastain’s telephone “to an area south of Okmulgee, but was turned off or lost power,” and “officers checked that area and found no sign of any of the men,” the assertion reads.

The river the place the unidentified bodies had been discovered Friday will not be close to the trail indicated by the phone information, Prentice advised reporters Friday.

No bicycles had been discovered close to the river, Prentice stated.

“All of the information we had up to this point indicated that our missing men — based on telephone data — had gone east leaving town, and then ultimately south. … This (river) is in the opposite direction,” Prentice stated.

“We never considered this (river) as a search area,” he stated.

Prentice cautioned that the telephone’s path didn’t essentially must be the trail that the lads traveled.

“I can tell you where Mark Chastain’s cell phone went, but I can’t tell you definitively whether he had it at the time,” Prentice stated Friday.

Police have acquired studies of sightings of the lads after Sunday night, however investigators — together with these checking surveillance movies within the space — haven’t verified any of them, Prentice advised reporters Friday.

CNN’s try to achieve the Tulsa medical expert for remark Saturday was not instantly profitable.

