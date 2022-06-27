4 dead after stands collapse at bullfight

Videos taken throughout the bullfight present a three-story part of the stands collapsing as individuals screamed.

BOGOTA, Colombia — Part of the picket stands collapsed throughout a bullfight in central Colombia Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the bottom and killing at least 4 individuals and injuring a whole lot, authorities mentioned.

The catastrophe passed off in a stadium within the metropolis of El Espinal in Tolima state throughout a conventional occasion known as “corraleja” wherein members of the general public enter the ring to have interaction the bulls.

“We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,” Tolima Gov. José Ricardo Orozco informed native Blu Radio. “Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.”

Regional well being authorities mentioned throughout a press convention late Sunday that 322 individuals had gone to native private and non-private hospitals after the collapse looking for therapy. Orozco mentioned the demise and damage figures have been nonetheless preliminary.

Orozco mentioned he had requested for the normal “corralejas” to be suspended in Tolima earlier Sunday however this one was held anyway.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged native officers to ban such occasions, noting that it was not the primary time an incident like this had taken place.

“I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals,” he mentioned.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter introduced an investigation of the catastrophe.