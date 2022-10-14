4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say

Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since.

The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, had been reported lacking earlier this week by Mark Chastain’s spouse, and solely hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported lacking by his mom.

The shut associates are believed to have left Billy Chastain’s dwelling round 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 on bicycles, police mentioned. Attempts to achieve two of the boys on their cellphones have gone straight to voicemail, police mentioned.

Mark Chastain’s telephone was tracked to an space south of Okmulgee, a city of 11,300 about 30 miles south of Tulsa, however officers did not discover any indicators of the boys, police mentioned.

In an update posted on Facebook on Thursday, police mentioned an individual reportedly noticed the 4 males strolling down the road round 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, however their account couldn’t be confirmed with unbiased witnesses or video.

Mark Chastain’s spouse, Jessica Chastain, advised native NBC affiliate KJRH that the boys normally stick near dwelling.

“They don’t go far — never,” Chastain mentioned.

Police mentioned of their announcement on Oct. 11 concerning the males’s disappearance that there is no such thing as a proof to point violence or foul play at this level. Chastain believes in any other case.

“If they’re alive, someone’s holding them hostage or something,” she advised KJRH. “But I don’t see four grown men being held hostage by one person.”

Chastain was requested if she thinks the boys are alive.

“At this point, no,” she mentioned.

This article was initially revealed on TODAY.com