4 handcuffed bodies found in burned-out wreckage of helicopter in Mexico with hand-written “criminal messages”

The sure bodies of 4 folks have been found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico’s Gulf coast Huasteca area, alongside with indicators indicating they have been killed by a drug gang, authorities said.

The killings have been the second act of grisly violence in a month in the area.

Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosi mentioned the personal helicopter was usually used to move vacationers. They mentioned the craft didn’t seem to have crashed, however reasonably had apparently been deliberately set afire. They mentioned the 4 victims have been found handcuffed.

The grim discovery was made in Agua Buena, in the township of Tamasopo, close to a well known collection of waterfalls.

Prosecutors mentioned they found “several sheets of cardboard with criminal messages,” however didn’t reveal their contents. Such hand-lettered messages are ceaselessly left by drug cartels in Mexico to threaten or intimidate their rivals.

The Huasteca area has lengthy been widespread with Mexican vacationers for its waterfalls and crystalline rivers.

A 2016 file picture of the Micas waterfall in the Huasteca space of San Luis Potosi state, Mexico. Mahaux Charles/AGF/Universal by way of Getty



In early June, authorities in San Luis Potosi found the bodies of seven males dumped on a highway in a close-by half of the Huasteca area, in the township of Aquismon.

Photos of the bodies confirmed intensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they’d been crushed.

Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses mentioned, “This is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” – an obvious reference to the Gulf cartel, which operates primarily alongside the U.S. border to the north.

The messages have been signed “Valles Operation O.B.,” apparently a reference to a rival gang.

In May, the Justice Department said that former Gulf Cartel chief Mario Cardenas-Guillen was extradited to Texas on drug trafficking expenses.

The cartel makes use of “intimidation and extreme violence to maintain control of its territories in northeast Mexico and smuggle deadly drugs into communities across the United States,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram mentioned.

According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, the Gulf Cartel was the primary competitor difficult Sinaloa for trafficking routes in the early 2000s, but it surely now battles its former enforcement wing, Los Zetas, and Zeta Cartel splinter teams over territory in northeastern Mexico.

Since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial navy anti-drug operation, Mexico has recorded greater than 340,000 murders, in accordance with official figures.

Italian hotelier shot lifeless in southern Mexico

An Italian businessman and proprietor of a well known lodge in southern Mexico was shot and killed in the city of Palenque the place he lived, native authorities mentioned.

The prosecutor’s workplace of the southernmost state of Chiapas mentioned Raphael Alessandro Tunesi was shot noon Friday as he ready to choose up his daughters from college.

“Police officers who arrived found him inside a vehicle… with several bullet wounds,” the workplace mentioned.

Tunesi had been residing in Chiapas for a number of years and was thought of an professional on Mayan tradition.

Together with his Mexican spouse, he owned the Quinta Chanabnal, a luxurious lodge impressed by close by Mayan ruins, and which has been the scene of movie shoots.

A household pal who requested to not be named for safety causes informed AFP that Tunesi was extremely revered in the Palenque neighborhood.

The pal mentioned organized crime teams had been demanding extortion funds from retailers and companies in the realm, an vital heart of Mayan tradition and whose archeological riches draw vacationers from Mexico and overseas.

Officials mentioned an investigation into the killing has been launched.

In states all through Mexico, assaults in opposition to companies have multiplied in what authorities say may very well be reprisals for refusal to pay extortion demanded by crime syndicates.

On May 24, assaults in opposition to two bars and a lodge in the town of Celaya, in central Mexico’s Guanajuato state, left 11 folks lifeless.

AFP contributed to this report.