4 injured after head-on collision on 183 Toll

Early on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reported that 4 folks have been transported to the health facility with probably severe accidents following a head-on collision. The incident happened within the 1600 block of the US-183 Toll highway. Medical workforce arrived on the scene at round 4 a.m.





According to government, all 4 adults have been transported to the health facility in two separate ambulances. (*4*), all sufferers have been declared trauma signals. As of 4:48 a.m., EMS had concluded their operations on the coincidence website.