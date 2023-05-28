4 men arrested for human trafficking 15-year-old Pasco County girl, sheriff says

In Pasco County, Florida, government have printed a worrying and unwell case involving Randy Coffelt. Investigators have mentioned that Coffelt had manipulated a teen from Pasco County into sending him nude footage thru using an app referred to as “Chat Avenue”. Coffelt would then post the photographs on an grownup web page referred to as Adult Friend Finder.

The sufferer had knowledgeable Coffelt from the start that she was once simplest 15 years outdated however Coffelt nonetheless pursued the sufferer. Coffelt even organized for the sufferer to have interaction in sexual actions with other men, a few of which have been recorded, after which posted on-line. Investigators have known and arrested Coffelt because the ringleader and in addition arrested Braden Sarno, Sidney Smith, and John Kehinde, all of whom had been charged with having intercourse with a minor, human trafficking, and use of kid in sexual efficiency. The investigation was once assisted through the FDLE and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody stated, “A man had significant control of a child by using her purported affection and love. And the threat of taking that away or shifting that to another victim terrified this young girl. And so she would do whatever he asked her to with whomever.” Investigators credit the sufferer for coming ahead together with her tale to a sufferer suggest from More Too Life.

Kim Figueroa, the sufferer suggest, stated, “It’s going to be a long journey for her but we are diligent to walk alongside her to be sure that she does reach her full potential in life. And continue to wrap her with wrap-around care services.”

Sheriff Nocco has additionally warned folks that the sufferer was once ready to be in contact with Coffelt the use of her tv after her folks took away her iPad. If you believe you studied any human trafficking, please name the state hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE. For extra information on how you can prevent human trafficking, please consult with (*4*)