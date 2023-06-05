4 men arrested for their role in murder of Pinellas County man, sheriff says

According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, 4 men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old guy from (*4*) in April. This was once introduced in a news convention hung on Monday.

Reportedly, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) answered to a taking pictures on Ulmerton Road on Saturday, April twenty ninth. Upon attaining the incident scene, deputies discovered Brent Alley in the automobile parking space with a unmarried gunshot wound on his stomach.

Brent Alley was once taken to the sanatorium, the place he was once later pronounced lifeless. PCSO printed that detectives came upon Brent Alley and someone else traveled in combination to Pinellas County from (*4*) with $40,000 intending to buy narcotics. The detectives then discovered that Tyaire Turner, Scott Laracuente, Terrell Jackson, and Joshua Ashley deliberate to rob Brent Alley of the cash he introduced alongside.

Reportedly, Laracuente, Jackson, and Ashley fled to Las Vegas, the place they had been arrested. Turner fled to Virginia and was once sooner or later arrested by way of the USA Marshal Service. The PCSO has charged all 4 men with first-degree murder.