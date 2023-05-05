4 Proud Boys members convicted in Jan. 6 attack

Proud Boys Members Convicted in Jan. 6 Attack – CBS News

Watch CBS News: Four members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, including its former president Enrique Tarrio, were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of multiple counts, including seditious conspiracy, for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A fifth member was found guilty of seven counts, but was acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge. Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington.

