4-star QB Jaden Rashada shares pictures from Florida official visit

The Florida Gators hosted considered one of their most vital official guests thus far earlier this month in Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Gators are nonetheless looking out for a high notch sign caller for his or her 2023 recruiting class and have their sights locked in on the West Coast passer. Rashada and household spent just a few days in Gainesville for his or her official visit spanning over June 7-9. This was his second visit to Florida this yr, after spending just a few days on the town on the finish of final month on an unofficial visit.





With the Gators making a heavy press for the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder, they pulled out all of the stops throughout his official visit earlier this week. The Gators commonly have photoshoots with prospects throughout their official visit. They could have pictures within the stadium or within the groups gear. For Rashada’s photoshoot this week, the Gators did one thing new. As you’ll be able to see within the pictures shared by Rashada beneath, the Top50 prospect was in a position to pose for the digicam subsequent to and in a blue Lamborghini automotive. Rashada is the primary prospect to do that at Florida to this point.















So far within the course of, Rashada has taken official visit to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, and Florida. This week was a busy one, as Rashada knocked out back-to-back-to again journeys. He began out spending his Friday by way of Sunday at A&M, then Sunday by way of Tuesday at LSU, and at last Tuesday by way of Thursday at Florida. He used his official visit to Ole Miss again within the earlier a part of the spring.





The Gators have a whole lot of buzz on this recruitment, some even feeling they’re the crew to beat at present main as much as his June 18th dedication date. His father, Harlen Rashada accompanied him on his official visit to Florida this week, and has spoken extremely of the job Billy Napier and his workers are doing.





“Florida is beautiful,” Harlen Rashada said. “I think when I think of the Gators I think of great history there. I think the new hire of Billy Napier, I think everybody is excited about Billy. When you get there you really realize that. When you get to be around the people he’s brought around the program, you can literally feel he’s a genuine guy. His demeanor, how he speaks to you, how he listens to you. We’ve sat in offensive meetings with him, he’s OCD when it comes to details. I think he’s a really good communicator and good teacher. I think Florida is going to do really good things. I think he is one of the brighter young coaches in the SEC. Florida is different because they have a Cali kind of vibe. They have a lot of staff from California. You drive around, you kind of feel like you’re in Walnut Creek or something. It doesn’t feel like you’re really in the South but we did see gators on campus, that was different.”





247Sports at present ranks Rashada because the Nation’s No. 29 general prospect within the 2023 recruiting class.