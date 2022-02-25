4 suspects arrested in slaying of 18-year-old woman in drive-by shooting in Old East Dallas

Four suspects were arrested early Tuesday in the fatal drive-by shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month in Old East Dallas.

Josue Daniel Moreno, 19; Oscar Manuel Castanon, 19; Jaquelyn Renae Gade Garcia, 20; and Jesus Garcia Castanon, 27, were booked into the Dallas County jail and charged with murder in the slaying of Crystal Rodriguez, Dallas police said.

Gade’s attorney said she had no comment Wednesday. Attorneys for the three other suspects could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rodriguez was fatally shot in the back about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 11 while she slept at her home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Dolphin Road south of Interstate 30. A motive in the slaying was not immediately clear.

Her death angered police Chief Eddie García, who said in a tweet that he went with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Task Force to witness the arrests.

García had said after the shooting that the suspects appeared to shoot indiscriminately into one home “with no value of human life,” adding that he intended to be present for the apprehension.

“I’m glad I was there to witness it,” he wrote Tuesday.

Crystal Vital, Rodriguez’s mother, said last month that she found Rodriguez on the floor of her bedroom with blood everywhere. She said the gunfire was so loud, she thought shots had been fired from inside the house.

“She was laying in her bed; she was sleeping,” Vital said through sobs. “I don’t understand why someone would do this. Why would you want to harm me or my family?”

She described her daughter as a “good girl” who graduated from Spruce High School in Pleasant Grove last spring and had dreams of becoming a flight attendant.

Investigators found the four suspects after using surveillance footage to identify a suspicious vehicle that was in the area when gunfire erupted, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. A detective obtained a geofence warrant, which allowed him to search a database to locate active mobile devices in a specific area.

Police tracked two devices of interest and saw that both traveled directly from Rodriguez’s neighborhood to a business in Far East Dallas after the shooting, the affidavit says. Surveillance footage at the business showed a car that matched the suspect vehicle, and the four suspects were seen getting out of the car, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says police determined that the car was registered to a man who public records indicate is a relative of Jesus Garcia.

The four suspects remained in the Dallas County jail Wednesday, with bail set at $250,000 each.