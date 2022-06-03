Front Page

4 Tomball ISD students, grandfather killed by Texas fugitive, police say

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The 4 kids killed Thursday by an escaped Texas prisoner on the middle of a weeks-long manhunt had been all college students in a Houston-area college district, officers confirmed Friday. 

The youngsters attended Tomball ISD colleges, which had simply concluded the 2021-22 college 12 months days earlier than the household was slain. They had been visiting a cabin to kick off the summer season break with their grandfather when fugitive Gonzalo Lopez killed all 5 earlier than stealing a pickup truck and additional eluding seize by regulation enforcement. Relations in Houston referred to as police Thursday after not listening to from the grandfather, in keeping with the Related Press. 

When police closed in on the cabin Thursday afternoon, they discovered the 5 lifeless and the truck lacking. Hours later within the small city of Jourdanton south of San Antonio, police noticed the truck and killed Lopez in an trade of gunfire. The identities of the youngsters and their grandfather weren’t instantly launched. 

“There are not any phrases,” Tomball ISD superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora stated in an announcement. “Throughout this troublesome time, the Tomball neighborhood is continuous to drag collectively following the tragic lack of 4 college students.

The varsity district despatched a lengthier e-mail to folks Friday morning saying the deaths and stated they might provide counselors for individuals who are struggling grief. “The lack of a pupil, for any cause, is heartbreaking,” district officers wrote within the e-mail. “However to lose 4 in such a tragic manner is excruciating, and our ideas and prayers are with the household and buddies of those beloved college students and grandfather.” 

This undated photograph offered by the Texas Division of Legal Justice reveals inmate Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted assassin who was on the run after escaping a jail bus and stabbing its driver final month. Lopez was fatally shot by regulation enforcement late Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Jourdanton, Texas, after he killed a household of 5 and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas jail system spokesman stated.

AP

Lopez had been on the run since Might 12, when he attacked a jail guard, stole a jail bus and escaped on foot after crashing in Centerville, which is about midway between Houston and Dallas. He was hiding close to the cabin when the household referred to as police to ask about their family members in Centerville on Thursday, in keeping with the Related Press. 

In some unspecified time in the future between their arrival on the cabin Thursday morning and that night, Lopez killed the 5 and made his escape. Authorities imagine he had ties to South Texas and was a part of the Mexican Mafia jail gang. He was in jail serving a life sentence for killing a person on the border in 2006. 



