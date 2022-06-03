4 Tomball ISD students, grandfather killed by Texas fugitive, police say

The 4 kids killed Thursday by an escaped Texas prisoner on the middle of a weeks-long manhunt had been all college students in a Houston-area college district, officers confirmed Friday.
The youngsters attended Tomball ISD colleges, which had simply concluded the 2021-22 college 12 months days earlier than the household was slain. They had been visiting a cabin to kick off the summer season break with their grandfather when fugitive Gonzalo Lopez killed all 5 earlier than stealing a pickup truck and additional eluding seize by regulation enforcement. Relations in Houston referred to as police Thursday after not listening to from the grandfather, in keeping with the Related Press.