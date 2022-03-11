4 West Point cadets among spring breakers who overdosed in Florida

One of many cadets is a member of the soccer group, the academy instructed ABC Information.
4 spring breakers who overdosed Thursday night time in Wilton Manors, Florida, are cadets on the U.S. Navy Academy, West Level public affairs instructed ABC Information Friday.
One of many cadets is on the West Level soccer group, in response to the academy, which is positioned in Orange County, New York.
“The U.S. Navy Academy is conscious of the scenario involving West Level cadets, which occurred Thursday night time in Wilton Manors, FL,” a West Level assertion stated.
Miami ABC affiliate WPLG reported the cadets had been a part of a gaggle of school college students from New York state at a short-term rental dwelling the place cocaine laced with fentanyl brought on seven individuals to overdose.
Three individuals remained hospitalized Friday with two in essential situation. It is unclear if that features any of the cadets.
West Level public affairs instructed ABC Information that no extra particulars can be found presently, and the incident is below investigation.