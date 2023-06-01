4-year-old-girl accidentally shot and killed by another child in Illinois

A tragic incident occurred in the village of River Grove, Illinois on Wednesday morning, where a child accidentally shot and killed another child. According to Chicago, the victim was a 4-year-old girl who was shot by another child from the same household whose age was not specified. The police and paramedics who arrived at the scene found the child severely injured. She later died of her injuries, as per the news statement issued by the River Grove Police.

As per the police statement, the father of the victim was outside the house when another child informed him about the accidental shooting incident, after which he immediately called 911. The statement also mentioned that the child’s father held the valid FOID [Firearm Owner’s Identification] and concealed carry cards and that he claimed to be the owner of the handgun used in the accidental shooting, which he stored on a high shelf in a closet. The child’s father is cooperating with the investigators.

This incident has occurred just two days after another 4-year-old girl in Grovetown, Georgia, was critically injured after accidentally shooting herself with a loaded gun left on the floor of their home by her father, as reported in News. The advocacy organization Everytown Research & Policy, which collects detailed information from media reports about incidents of unintentional shooting by children under 18, has stated that there have been at least 128 such cases nationally this year, causing 54 deaths and 77 injuries. “Every year, hundreds of children in the United States gain access to unsecured, loaded guns in closets and nightstand drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left out in the open,” the organization wrote in a report.