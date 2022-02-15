40 Residents Displaced As Multiple Units Destroyed In 2-Alarm Dallas Apartment Fire – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14.

Heavy flames were showing as crews arrived a the apartment complex at 2525 Players Court around 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but not before extensive damage, including a partial roof collapse.

There were a total of 16 units in the apartment building, but investigators are still in the process of determining how many suffered fire damage.

At least 40 people were displaced by the fire, and one resident was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet what might have caused the fire.