400 bulletproof vests donated to Ukraine stolen in NYC

NEW YORK — About 400 bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine had been stolen from a New York Metropolis non-profit group that’s been main an effort to gather and ship tactical gear to folks within the warzone, police stated Wednesday.

Police say the used vests, donated by native regulation enforcement, had been taken from the places of work of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian Nationwide Girls’s League of America on Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Police responded round 9:15 a.m. to a name of a housebreaking and “had been knowledgeable that roughly 400 bullet proof vests that had been faraway from the situation,” NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley stated.

A message looking for remark was left with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Police departments within the New York Metropolis space have donated a whole lot of decommissioned bulletproof vests to charities supporting Ukrainian forces preventing Russia’s invasion.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Workplace on Lengthy Island stated it labored with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America to donate 450 used, decommissioned vests, however couldn’t verify that the vests that had been stolen had been those it donated.

The sheriff’s workplace stops utilizing the vests after 5 years, however officers stated they continue to be sturdy sufficient to supply safety in warfare.

“It’s despicable that somebody would break right into a constructing to steal provides and supplies meant to help these affected by this humanitarian disaster,” stated Vicki DiStefano, a spokesperson for Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Andrij Dobriansky, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, stated final week that the plan was for donated gear to be shipped by air to Poland after which transported into Ukraine.

The gadgets had been most probably for use by civilian safety and medical groups, together with residents who’ve joined the battle in opposition to the Russian navy, not Ukrainian troopers themselves, officers stated.