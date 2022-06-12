44 restaurants in Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay make Michelin’s lists

More than 40 restaurants in Florida – together with 11 restaurants in Orlando – have been highlighted in Michelin’s first-ever guides to Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, becoming a member of New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, and California.

Of the 44 restaurants listed, 15 have been awarded stars – the tire producers’ top-tier award – and 29 obtained Bib Gourmand awards, which spotlight “good quality, food value restaurants” in specific cities, in accordance with its web site.

Here are the inaugural Michelin-starred Florida restaurants:

ORLANDO

MIAMI

(*44*)WHAT DO MICHELIN STARS MEAN?

Starred restaurants can obtain between one and three stars primarily based on 5 standards: high quality of elements, grasp of taste and cooking approach, chef’s persona, worth, and consistency, in accordance with the website. L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon was the one Florida restaurant to obtain two Michelin stars. The others listed above obtained one Michelin star.

Here are the Florida restaurants that have been acknowledged as Bib Gourmand recipients, named after the corporate’s mascot.

MIAMI METRO

ORLANDO METRO

TAMPA METRO