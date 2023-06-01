45 bags containing human remains found after 7 young people go missing in western Mexico

Mexican authorities have discovered 45 bags of human remains in a mountainous area near Guadalajara. The bags, which contained both male and female remains, were found by firefighters and civil defense forces working alongside a helicopter in a remote forest overlook. It is unclear how many bodies the remains belong to. The search for the hidden graves began after a black plastic bag containing human remains was discovered on Tuesday. Investigators will continue to search the area until all the remains are located. Jalisco state has the highest number of missing people in Mexico, with over 15,000 cases. Drug cartels often use secluded sites as dumping grounds for their victims. Despite the scale of the problem, families searching for their missing loved ones often have to form their own volunteer groups or “colectivos,” as official help is often lacking.



