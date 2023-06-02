“48 Hours” investigates a woman who tried to kill her lookalike with poisoned cheesecake

“48 Hours” on News is conducting an investigation into an incident where a woman attempted to murder someone who looked like her by using poisoned cheesecake. Authorities claim that Viktoria Nasyrova attempted to steal the identity of beauty stylist, Olga Tsvyk, through this heinous act. Peter Van Sant, correspondent for 48 Hours, provides a preview on ” Mornings.” Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t miss out – turn them on now.



