“48 Hours” investigates the murder of a young Florida nurse





“48 Hours” is ready to delve into the case of the murder of a young nurse in Florida. The investigation facilities round the disappearance of a young girl who was once ultimate noticed together with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Despite the mysterious instances surrounding her disappearance, investigators have promised her mom that they are going to in finding her it doesn’t matter what it takes. The “CBS Saturday Morning” co-host, Michelle Miller, is ready to supply audience with a preview of her upcoming “48 Hours” document, entitled “Where is Diana Duve?” Don’t leave out a beat and be the first to obtain breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting via turning in your browser notifications now.