49ers fan in medically induced coma after apparent attack outside SoFi Stadium

A 49ers fan was placed in a medically induced coma after an apparent parking lot beating during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Oakland restaurant owner Daniel Luna was severely injured in the SoFi Stadium parking lot after what police believe was a beating. The report said that Luna was found by paramedics 30 minutes into the game.

A SoFi Stadium spokesperson declined to comment to the Times.

MORE: Jimmy Garoppolo landing spots

The Times reported that when Luna arrived at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the staff at the emergency room found wounds that led them to believe he had been attacked. Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks told the Times that medical staff believed he was attacked in his upper body and face.

The Times reported that Luna still had his watch, wallet and phone after the attack. Meeks also told the newspaper that there is no information yet that says he was targeted for his fandom.

“We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved,” he told the Times. “We are going to leave no stone unturned.”

MORE: Projecting the starting QBs for all 32 teams in 2022

The Sunday matchup between the two NFC West rivals was heavily attended by 49ers fans despite the Rams’ best efforts to limit visiting attendance.

Prior to the game, the Rams changed their ticket policy to make sure only those in the greater Los Angeles area could purchase tickets. However, ticket resale service Vivid Seats projected that the attendance inside SoFi Stadium would be 65 percent San Francisco fans and only 35 percent Los Angeles fans.

MORE: What jerseys will Rams, Bengals wear during Super Bowl 56?

Sunday’s incident was similar to one that occurred in 2011, when San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was injured on Opening Day outside Dodger Stadium.

Stow was left with brain damage after the incident, and both his attackers, Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood, were convicted for the attack.