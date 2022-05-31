49ers’ Kyle Shanahan compares Brandon Aiyuk’s work ethic this offseason to Deebo Samuel

With Deebo Samuel looking for a brand new contract and absent from OTAs, the San Francisco 49ers are in search of certainly one of their large receivers to step up in case he is absent for an prolonged time frame. In comes Brandon Aiyuk, the 2020 first-round decide who had a powerful end to the 2021 season.
Aiyuk, who was in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse within the early a part of final season, is showcasing the work ethic Samuel showcases each offseason. That is a sight the 49ers head coach likes to see.
“Annually guys have, you be taught stuff from it and also you learn the way exhausting this league is and guys often go one or two methods annually,” Shanahan stated at 49ers OTAs. “They notice, ‘Man, I’ve to place extra work in and put together for that lengthy haul, or, ‘Man, that was exhausting and I’ll keep away from that so long as I can, till I’ve to come back again once more.’ And often those who get higher and higher are those who work out what they need to do through the season and within the offseason to organize them for that.
“And I feel Brandon’s completed that every 12 months. Deebo’s been superior with that stuff annually. And that is why often veterans perceive tips on how to make it on this league a little bit bit higher.”
Aiyuk has been the perfect complement to Samuel over the course of his younger profession, however he is displaying indicators of changing into a No. 1 large receiver himself. He completed with 56 catches for 826 yards and 5 touchdowns final season, despite the fact that 730 of these receiving yards sport from Week eight onward. Aiyuk was 10th within the NFL in receiving yards since Week eight and 11th in yards per catch (15.53). His 10.74 yards per goal common was fifth within the NFL in that span.
The 49ers know they’ve a superb participant in Aiyuk, who’s changing into one of many leaders on a crew with Tremendous Bowl aspirations.
“I’ve to take that possession and attempt to assist the younger guys, particularly,” Aiyuk stated, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I get to see now, final 12 months and the 12 months earlier than, being the younger man, simply understanding and sort of seeing a unique view of what they need from me.
“It is actually being coachable, understanding teaching and simply perceive that folks telling you stuff are individuals which were on this a very long time. They’ve seen loads. They’ve developed receivers and even different positions. It is being coachable.”
