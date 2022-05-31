49ers’ Realistic Trade Packages for Jimmy Garoppolo | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Jed Jacobsohn/Related Press

The San Francisco 49ers entered the NFL offseason with one of the fascinating quarterback conditions.

A decision to finish Jimmy Garoppolo’s time within the Bay Space was projected to occur earlier than the 2022 NFL draft.

Garoppolo was not dealt at any level of the offseason to this point, and the commerce companions have dried up for the 49ers.

San Francisco made a dedication to maneuver ahead with Trey Lance, nevertheless it has to attempt its greatest to get one thing in return for Garoppolo.

A handful of franchises have query marks on the place, however they aren’t empty in the case of depth.

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers could have been intriguing suits for the 49ers in February and March, however these locations appear unlikely now with rookies and veterans in place.

The Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks seem like essentially the most open jobs in the intervening time. San Francisco might additionally attempt to commerce Garoppolo to a possible contender searching for a backup in case an damage happens.